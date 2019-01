The Greenville seventh grade boys are in the semifinals of the IESA Class 3A Regional at Hillsboro.

Playing Tuesday night, the Blue Jays defeated Macon Meridian 30-14.

They face Auburn at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday evening at Hillsboro. A win will move them into the Hillsboro Regional championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The other semifinal game is Litchfield against Pana.