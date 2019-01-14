Burke Tourney At GJHS

The 71st James Burke Memorial Boys Basketball Tournament begins Monday at Greenville Junior High School.

Four games are being played Monday in the opening round.

Action starts at 3:30 with Effingham against Hillsboro. At 4:30 p.m., Triad plays Salem, the 5:30 game is Aviston against Roxana and the Greenville Blue Jays play Effingham St. Anthony in game four about 6:30.

If the Blue Jays win they will play at 7 p.m. Thursday and a loss puts them into a 7 p.m. game Tuesday.

The tournament concludes Friday with the consolation final at 5 p.m., the third place game around 6 and the championship game about 7 p.m.