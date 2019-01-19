Coach Dothager After Lady Comets Third Tourney Championship

It was a nail-biter Friday night as the Greenville Lady Comets rallied to win the championship of the Collinsville Mid-Winter Classic.

They defeated Collinsville 48-46 to improve their record to 22-1. It was also the team’s third tournament championship of the season.

Jeff Leidel talked to Head Coach Kolin Dothager on the air after the game.

Click below to hear that interview.

Nancy Fritzsche was tournament most valuable player. Megan Hallemann and Natalie Iberg were named to the all-tournament team.