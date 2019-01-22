Coaches Clinic Another Success

The 16th annual I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic at Greenville High School is history.

The weather cooperated to allow over 300 coaches to attend the clinic.

Joe Alstat, GHS athletic director and assistant baseball coach, was pleased with the event, which was held Sunday and Monday.

Click below to hear his comments:

Five speakers were at the clinic including current St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Schildt.

Alstat said coaches enjoy learning from the pros and seeing them in a relaxed atmosphere.

Click below for more:

The 17th I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic will be January 19 and 20, 2020.