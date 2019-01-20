Comets Fall In Third Place Game

It was a tough loss for the Greenville Comets as they were beaten in overtime Saturday evening in the third place game of the Litchfield Invitational.

Hillsboro defeated the Comets 61-55.

The Comets led by as many as 10 points during the second quarter and were in front by 5 at halftime.

The score was tied at 43 after 3 quarters and it was 51-51 at the end of regulation time. Hillsboro had 10-point overtime, going 6 for 6 at the line to pull out the win.

For the game, Hillsboro sank 17 of 22 free throws while the Comets were 14 of 15.

Kaleb Ephron led all scorers with 22 points for the Comets. Isaac Green posted 13 points, going 9 for 10 at the free throw line. Drew Frey scored 10.

Isaac Green was named to the all-tournament team. The Comet cheerleaders won the tournament Spirit Award.

Also at the Litchfield Invitational, Taylorville beat Nokomis for the championship, Pana claimed 11th place, Mt. Zion was 9th, Litchfield 7th and Roxana 5th.

Greenville won two games and lost two in the tournament.

The Comets are 12 and 10 for the season. They host Pana Friday night in a South Central Conference game.