Comets In Litchfield Boys Invitational

Greenville is one of 12 teams in the Litchfield Invitational, scheduled for January 12 through January 19.

The Comets are in Pool D with Litchfield and the Taylorville junior varsity. They are seeded fourth overall behind the Taylorville varsity, Nokomis and Metro East Lutheran.

GHS begins action at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against the Taylorville JV team. The Comets’ second game is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 15 against Litchfield.

Pool play results will determine when the teams play on Thursday and Friday, January 17 and 18.

The final day of the invitational is Saturday, January 19 with games at 2:30, 4, 5:30, and 7 p.m.