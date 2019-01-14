Comets In Rearranged Litchfield Tourney

WGEL will have Comets basketball action on the air Monday evening as they open play in the Litchfield Invitational.

The schedule of games has changed due to the weekend snow. The Comets play the Taylorville junior varsity at 6 p.m.

The Comets will also play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Litchfield.

The Greenville Lady Comets are in the Collinsville Tournament this week. Their first game is Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Cahokia and WGEL will be there.

Wednesday, the Lady Comets face DeSoto, Missouri at 7:30 p.m. in the Collinsville Tournament.