Comets To Play For Third

The Greenville Comets lost to Taylorville Friday night in the Litchfield Invitational. The final score was 67-55.

Brock Nelson and Grant McCullough scored 12 points apiece for the Comets.

The Comets, 12-9 for the season, play for third place this evening. They go up against Hillsboro in a 5:30 game which will be broadcast on WGEL.

Hillsboro lost to Nokomis 55-34.

Also Friday night, Pana won the 11th place game and Mt. Zion took ninth.

Games today include Litchfield against Bethalto at 2:30 for 7th place, Roxana against Metro East Lutheran at 4 p.m. for 5th place, Greenville and Hillsboro for third at 5:30 and Taylorville against Nokomis at 7 p.m. for the championship.