Comets Win Monday

The Greenville Comets opened play in the Litchfield Invitational Monday evening with a 54-41 win over the Taylorville junior varsity.

The Comets led by one after the first and third quarters, and trailed by three at halftime.

They outscored the opposing team 17 to 5 in the fourth period.

Isaac Green scored 16 points for GHS while Brock Nelson had 15 on five three-pointers.

The Comets are 11-8 for the season. They play again in the Litchfield Invitational at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against the host school.