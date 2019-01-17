Comets Win Wednesday, Play Again Friday

Playing in the Litchfield Invitational Wednesday night, the Greenville Comets defeated Litchfield 52-47.

Drew Frey had a 13-point night and Hunter Gray grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Comets finished 2 and 0 in pool play and advance to the winner’s bracket for a 6 p.m. game Friday against Taylorville.

With a win over Taylorville, the Comets will play for the championship Saturday at 7, and a loss to the Tornadoes will send the Comets to the third place game to be played at 5:30 Saturday.

WGEL will broadcast Saturday’s game.

GHS currently has a 12-8 record.