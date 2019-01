Zack Daum, three-time POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League champion from Pocahontas, finished second recently in a qualifying race, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for this year’s Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals finale. Daum had the pole position for the qualification race and led the first five laps. He said he was very satisfied with the second place finish which put him in the 55 lap championship race coming up soon.