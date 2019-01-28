GHS Cheerleaders Are Sectional Champions

The Greenville High School cheerleaders are Illinois High School Association sectional champions!

The Comets finished first in the small team division Saturday at Edwardsville High School.

An outstanding performance led to them grabbing a sectional title for only the second time in school history. The first was in 2016.

The Comets had 83.83 points, two and a half points better than the second place squad.

Members of the team are seniors Jaidyn Ackerman and Anne Ennen, juniors Nevaeh Haas, Trista Kinkel and Kaylan Lile; sophomores Alli Jo Suess, Kyley Sugg, Elena Valentin, Abby Wall and Sophie Warchol; and freshmen Nicole Blumer, Avery Cantrill, Abby Gebke, Lexie Griffin, Lilee Joiner, Gracie Lindley and Lily Prater.

The cheer coach is Amanda Goldsboro. She is assisted by Allyson Loucks and Gayla Brauns.

The Comet cheerleaders compete in the state preliminaries Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Qualifiers from the preliminaries then advance to the state finals at 11 a.m. Saturday.