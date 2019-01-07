GHS Cheerleading 4th In State

The Greenville High School cheerleaders turned in the best finish in school history at the Illinois Cheerleading Coach’s Association state championships Saturday.

The GHS cheerleaders finished 4th in the state out of 27 teams in the small varsity division.

Members of the cheerleading squad are seniors Jaidyn Ackerman and Anne Ennen, juniors Navaeh Haas, Trista Kinkel, and Kaylan Lile; sophomores Alli Jo Suess, Kyley Sugg, Elena Valentin, Abby Wall, and Sophie Worchol; and freshmen Nicole Blumer, Avery Cantrill, Abby Gebke, Lexie Griffin, Lilee Joiner, Gracie Lindley and Lily Prater.

The cheer coach is Amanda Goldsboro and she is assisted by Allyson Loucks and Gayla Brauns.

Congratulations to the Greenville High School cheerleaders, fourth in the ICCA state championships.