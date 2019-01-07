Greenville Jr. High Cheerleaders Place 5th

The Greenville Junior High cheerleaders competed in the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state championships on Sunday at Springfield.

The Blue Jays placed 5th out of 27 teams in the small junior high division. They had to qualify to reach the state finals.

The cheerleaders are Lola Carman, Sidney Griffin, Lainey Hoyle, Emma Ketten, Chloe Kious, Laia Klein, Marissa Lager, Jessica Leihser, Adriana Lohman, Libby Reavis, Mia Ruble, Ashley Schauwecker, Avery Self, Georgia Sussenbach, and Bailey Wilkerson.

Head Coach is Gayla Brauns. She is assisted by Amanda Goldsboro and Allyson Loucks.

This is the second straight year the Blue Jay cheerleaders have placed in the top five in the ICCA championships, having finished fourth last year.