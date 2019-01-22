Greenville Junior High Volleyball Recap

The Greenville Junior High girls’ volleyball team played at Bethalto last week.

Both teams were defeated in two games.

For the 8th grade Lady Blue Jays, Lacie Beckert had four points on aces. Ainsley Olson and Mekyll Bico each had a service ace, and Lilly Funneman and Maggie Goodson were credited with kills.

In the seventh grade match, Katie Campbell had four points including three aces, Mylee Kessinger finished with three points, and Cora Miller, Kaitlyn Washburn and Abby Doty had two points apiece.

The Lady Blue Jays play at Sorento Wednesday.