GU Basketball Remain Undefeated In Conference

The Greenville University men’s and women’s basketball teams continue to excel in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Playing Iowa Wesleyan Wednesday night before the home fans, the Panthers won 150-109 and the Lady Panthers posted a 72-30 victory.

Last Saturday, both G.U. squads defeated Spalding.

The Panthers are 7-0 in the conference and 10-4 overall. The G.U. women own a 6-0 conference mark and are 11-3 overall.

Both teams play at Westminster this Saturday, then will be at home Wednesday to battle Webster.