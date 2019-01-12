GU Coach Brian Patton To Join NCCAA Hall Of Fame

The NCCAA has announced that Greenville University head men’s and women’s cross country and track and field coach Brian Patton will be inducted into the NCCAA Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2019. He will be joined by Dr. Keith Connor (Southern Wesleyan University), Judy Fox (Ignite International), and Chet Kammerer (Grace College) with a formal induction at the NCCAA Hall of Fame Banquet on Thursday, May 30, at the NCCAA Annual Convention in Greenville, S.C.

Brian Patton has been serving as the head men’s and women’s cross country and track and field coach at Greenville University since 1994. His men’s track and field teams have been crowned NCCAA national champions 10 times and national invitational champions twice while the women’s track and field team has placed as high as second at the NCCAA championships. He or his staff have received 10 NCCAA national coach of the year awards.

In track and field, he has mentored 151 NCAA Division III track and field national entries, 72 NCAA Division III track and field All-Americans (including four relays), 190 USTFCCCA academic All-Americans, and six individual NCAA Division III track and field national champions.

The men’s track and field team won the first two SLIAC championships in 2017 and 2018 after being named invitational champions in 2016. The women’s track and field team has a SLIAC championship in 2017 and an invitational championship in 2016. He and his staff are three-time SLIAC track and field coach of the year award winners.

The men’s track and field team finished sixth in the 2015 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field championships, seventh in 2003, and eighth in 2014 with Patton at the helm. The program finished 24th at the 2018 championships which included an individual national champion in the 800. He was chosen as NCAA Division III Midwest regional coach of the year in 2003.

On the cross country course, Patton has directed runners that received two NCAA Division III All-American honors, and five qualified for the NCAA Division III national championships.

Patton, his staff, or an assistant coach on his staff are 29-time recipients of the SLIAC cross country coach of the year award.

The men’s cross country team has won 15 of the last 22 SLIAC championships while the women’s team has won 16 of 24 conference championships. Additionally, he has coached 203 all-conference athletes in cross country alone.

Patton, a certified public accountant, graduated from Greenville College in 1988 and has a 15th place finish at the Vineman Ironman triathlon to his credit. He and his wife Heather have two sons, Elijah and Caleb.

The purpose of the Hall of Fame Award is to recognize individuals who have given outstanding leadership and/or service to the NCCAA. Individuals should have high moral character and Christian integrity; presently be making a positive contribution by serving the Lord and society; and maintain a continued interest in Christian higher education and intercollegiate athletics.

Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, the NCCAA strives to promote the gospel of Jesus Christ through its 24 National Championships and 2 National Invitationals. For more information on the NCCAA, contact the NCCAA National Office at (864) 250-1199 or visit www.thenccaa.org.