GU Women’s Basketball Team #1

The Greenville University women’s basketball team is all alone at the top of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings.

The Lady Panthers are 8-0 after beating Webster 73-68 and Westminster 83-62. This past week. They have a half game lead over both of those teams.

Greenville is 13-3 overall.

The G. U. men lost their first two games in SLIAC play during the past week. The Panthers fell to Webster 130-122 and lost to Westminster 136-125.

They now have a 7-2 conference mark and are 10-6 overall. The Panthers are a game out of first place behind Webster.

Both G.U. teams play at Blackburn College Saturday and host MacMurray on January 30. They are conference games.