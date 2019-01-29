GU Women’s Basketball Team Keeps Winning

The Greenville University women’s basketball team continues to win.

Monday night, the Lady Panthers beat Principia 84-27. Wesley Woodard, a senior from Tremont, Illinois, score 13 points and now has over 1,000 in her Greenville career.

Last week, the Lady Panthers were 69-53 winners over Blackburn.

They are 15-3 overall for the season and remain at the top of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings with a 9-0 mark.

The G. U. women have two home games this week. They host MacMurray at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and play Fontbonne at 1p.m. Saturday.