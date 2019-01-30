HEAT Tumblers Compete In Belleville

39 competitive team students from Hilltop Elite Academy of Tumbling & Trampoline, Inc. (HEAT) traveled to Belleville, IL on Saturday, January 19th, to compete at their fourth meet of the season. The team overall brought home 26 first place trophies, 14 second place trophies, and 13 third place trophies. All competitors placing 4th place and below were awarded medals.

Front Row L-R

Lana Cress, Kate Cunningham, Kyla Greenwood, Mya Neely, Adaley Wessell, Brooklyn Fenton, CJ Yeske, Harper Fuller

Middle Row L-R

Kailey Weiss, Kaelyn Benning, Autumn Wildhaber, Mila Harrell, Avery Maddaleno, Gracelynn Crayne, Marisa Shipman, Gracie Chambers, Torrie McDonald

Back Row L-R

Summer Spencer, Kember DeBlois, Haylee Hediger, Kamdyn Putnam, Rozz McDonald, Camryn Engelman, Marcie Carroll, Rylin DeBlois