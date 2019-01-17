I-70 Coaches Clinic Begins Sunday

The 16th annual I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic is Sunday and Monday at Greenville High School.

GHS Athletic Director and Assistant Coach Joe Alstat expects one of the largest crowds in the clinic’s history.

Alstat said the clinic is available to anyone.

Speakers will include St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Schildt, Cincinnati Redspitching coach Derek Johnson, Florida State University Head Coach Mike Martin, Kai Correa, an instructor for the Cleveland Indians, and Jason Ochart from Driveline Baseball.