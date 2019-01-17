Lady Comets Look For 3rd Championship

The Greenville Lady Comets have advanced to the third championship game in their season.

Playing in the Collinsville Mid-Winter Classic Wednesday night, the Greenville High girls defeated Desoto, Missouri 68-23.

Leading scorers were Natalie Iberg with 15 points, and Rylee Pickett, Ally Cantrill and Megan Hallemann with 10 each.

The Lady Comets own a 21 and 1 record. They play Collinsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday for the tournament championship. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.