Lady Comets Notch 26th Win

The Greenville Lady Comets won their 26th game of the season Monday night, defeating Christ Our Rock Lutheran 54-29.

It was a close game early, but Greenville took control midway through the first quarter. The Lady Comets led by 9 after one, 15 at halftime and were in front by as many as 30 points in the second half.

Head Coach Kolin Dothager was pleased his team played well against an opponent with 21 wins.

Scoring leaders for the Lady Comets were Nancy Fritzsche with 16 points, Madison Gerdes with 11 and Megan Hallemann with 10.

The GHS girls are 26-1 for the season and that is the second most wins in a season by any Lady Comets team. The 1987-88 team won 29 games.

This year’s team has its final home game Thursday night against Carlinville. It will be senior night with Nancy Fritzsche, Madison Gerdes, Katie Hutchinson and Ally Cantrill being honored before the game.

WGEL will broadcast the contest and it will be streamed at WGEL.com.