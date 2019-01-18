Lady Comets To Recognize Teachers Tuesday

By
WGEL
-
Courtesy of Walker Photography

The Greenville Lady Comets’ basketball team is having an outstanding season.

The girls play at home Tuesday night against Breese Central.

Head Coach Kolin Dothager said it will be a special night with added attractions, and he hopes for a big crowd.

Dothager told us each JV and varsity Lady Comets player has selected a teacher that was a big influence on their life. Those teachers will be recognized and presented with a small gift. Bill Walker of Walker Photography is providing popcorn to everyone who shows up for the game.

Click below to hear more:

Tuesday’s junior varsity game begins at 6 p.m. with the varsity game about 7:30. The players and teachers will be introduced between games.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR