Lady Comets Tournament Next Week

For the first time, the Greenville Lady Comets’ basketball team will play in the Collinsville Tournament.

The event is Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday of next week.

Six teams, three from the St. Louis area, are in the tournament. In one pool are Greenville, Cahokia and DeSoto. The other pool includes Collinsville, Riverview Gardens and Hazelwood West.

The Lady Comets begin with a game against Cahokia at 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 15.

They will then play DeSoto at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 16.

On Saturday, December 19, the third place reams in the pools play at noon, the second place teams battle at 1:30 and the championship game will be at 3 p.m.