Lady Comets Win

The Greenville Lady Comets grabbed their 20th win of the season Tuesday night in the first round of the Collinsville Mid-Winter Classic.

Greenville scored the first 8 points and rolled to a 56-25 victory over Cahokia.

Megan Hallemann scored 21 points for the Lady Comets and had several blocked shots. Nancy Fritzsche scored 11 points.

Head Coach Kolin Dothager was very happy with the team’s win.

The Lady Comets have two tournament championships to their credit this season. The play Desoto, Missouri at 7:30 Wednesday at the Collinsville Tournament. If they beat Desoto, the GHS girls will be in the championship game to be played Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Lady Comets enter tonight’s game with a 20-1 overall record.

The Greenville Comets play tonight in the Litchfield Invitational, facing Litchfield at 7:30.