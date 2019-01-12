Lady Comets Win At Gillespie

The Greenville Lady comets won their 19th game of the basketball season Thursday night at Gillespie.

The GHS girls recorded a 60-33 victory. They led by 10 after one quarter, by 18 at halftime and were in front by 33 points at the end of the third quarter.

Nancy Fritzsche led the scoring list with 19 points. Ally Cantrill scored 16 and Megan Hallemann had 13.

The varsity Lady Comets are 19-1 overall and 5-1 in the South Central Conference. Their next game is Tuesday night against Cahokia in the Collinsville Tournament.

The junior varsity Lady Comets beat Gillespie 23-14.