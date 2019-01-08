Lady Comets Win Over Okawville

Playing at home Monday night, the Greenville Lady Comets claimed a victory over Okawville by the score of 57-30.

The Lady Comets led the entire game, scoring the first seven points, and leading by 10 at halftime and 20 through three quarters. The final margin of 27 was their biggest of the game.

The winners totaled 9 three-point field goals with five of them by Ally Cantrill. She ended the game with 19 points.

Megan Fritzsche scored 17 and Rylee Pickett had 10.

Greenville is now 18-1 for the season.

The Lady Comets play at Gillespie Thursday night. The South Central Conference game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.

The Greenville Comets playing at Nashville Tuesday and you can hear that game on WGEL and WGEL.com.