Lady Comets Win Title

The Greenville Lady Comets won their third tournament championship of the season Friday night, coming from behind to edge Collinsville, 48-46, in the Collinsville Mid-Winter Classic.

The GHS girls trailed by 8 at halftime and Collinsville sank a shot early in the third quarter to lead by 10. The Lady Comets then went on a 13-0 run to take their first lead at 35-32. It was a 35-35 score after three quarters.

The teams traded leads in the final frame. Rylee Pickett sank a three pointer from the left corner with 1:25 remaining to put the Lady Comets on top. A Collinsville free throw made it 46-46. GHS sank two free throws in the final minute, one by Megan Hallemann and the other by Nancy Fritzsche, and that was the difference.

The Lady Comets outscored Collinsville 15 to 5 at the free throw line. Fritzsche, who was named the tournament most valuable player, scored 15 points. Natalie Iberg and Hallemann were named to the all-tournament team. Hallemann had 13 points and blocked many shots in the title game.

Head Coach Kolin Dothager was proud of his team.

The Lady Comets are now 22-1 for the season. They host Breese Central Tuesday night.