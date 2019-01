The Greenville University Lady Panthers hosted William Woods Saturday and were defeated 77 to 62

Wesley Woodard led G.U. with 15 points while Morgan St. James and Emily Brandland had 10 apiece.

The Lady Panthers are now 8-3 overall, but are still unbeaten in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. They have three conference games coming up, playing at Fontbonne Wednesday night, January2, hosting Spalding Saturday and playing at home against Iowa Wesleyan on Wednesday, January 9.