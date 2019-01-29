The Greenville High School cheerleaders are sponsoring their Little Blue Crew Cheer Camp Monday, 4:15 to 7 p.m. in the Greenville Elementary gymnasium.

The camp is open to students in grades kindergarten through 8th.

The fee is $30 per camper, which includes a snack and t-shirt. Those turning in the fee and registration form, to their school office, by Wednesday will get a t-shirt to wear during the public performance.

Everyone will get a t-shirt. Those registering Wednesday or later may not get the shirt until after the performance.

The camp will teach youngsters cheers, dance, jump and motion techniques, stretching and flexibility moves and stunting.

The Little Blue Crew will perform at the Greenville Comets’ game the night of Tuesday, February 5. The camp fee includes admission to the basketball game.