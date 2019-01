Two victories last week for the Greenville University basketball Panthers improved their season record to 12-6.

The G.U. men defeated Principia 139-113 and grabbed a win At Blackburn 128-115.

The Panthers are in second place in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with a 9-2 record.

They play at home Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against MacMurray and host Fontbonne at 3 p.m. Saturday.