Panthers In Action Tonight

The Greenville Panthers’ basketball team comes back from the holiday break with a game at Fontbonne Wednesday night, January 2.

The men are 7-4 overall, but share the lead in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with a 4-0 mark.

Wednesday’s contest is a league game, as will be the home games Saturday afternoon against Spalding, and Wednesday January 9 against Iowa Wesleyan.

Going into the Fontbonne game, the Panthers are averaging 130 points per outing, number one among all college teams in the nation.