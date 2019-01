The Greenville University men’s volleyball team finished third in the first ever National Christian College Athletic Association national invitational.

It was held over the weekend in Palos Heights, Illinois.

The Panthers won three of four matches.

On the first day, they beat Judson and Brewton-Parker. G.U. fell to Ottawa University of Arizona the second day of the tournament then swept past Trinity Christian in the third place match.

Eight teams were in the tournament.