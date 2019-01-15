SLIAC Men’s Basketball Player Of The Week

Greenville University’s Eric Williams has been named the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Williams, a junior from Memphis, Tennessee, scored a game-high 36 points in his team’s win over Iowa Wesleyan, helping the Panthers remain undefeated in conference play.

Williams was 15-of-29 from the field and added 10 rebounds with three assists and four steals in the contest. He scored 21 of his points in the first half, helping Greenville put up 83 points in the first 20 minutes of play.