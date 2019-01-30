Smith’s Lifetime Achievement In Baseball Recognized By STL Sports Hall Of Fame

Former Greenville University President Robert “Ish” Smith will be inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame this February. The St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame honors St. Louis area residents in Missouri and Illinois who have achieved notable success in athletics as players, coaches, administrators or broadcasters.

Smith will be honored at the February 11 induction ceremony in recognition of his service to national and international sports organizations. He has served as president of the Baseball Coaches Association of the NAIA, the United States Baseball Federation and the International Baseball Association, and served on the administrative committees of many other sports associations. He has received recognition and awards from organizations including the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, the American Baseball Coaches Association, the American Association of College Baseball Coaches, Baseball America, the International Olympic Committee and more.

“We are delighted to see ‘Ish’ rightly recognized for a lifetime of achievement in athletics,” says Ivan Filby, president of Greenville University. “His leadership skills and willingness to serve have blessed every organization he’s been involved with, and that includes Greenville University. As a former G.U. president, he has modeled character and sportsmanship, a legacy we’re proud to continue today.”

Smith coached and taught physical education at Taylor University (IN), Florida State University (FL) and Greenville University (IL) from 1957-1971, then returned to G.U. to fill various administrative positions, culminating in his years as G.U. president (1993-1998).

The St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame ceremony for Illinois inductees will take place February 11, 2019, at Gateway Classic Cars in O’Fallon, IL. Smith is one of 13 Illinois residents selected for the award from an initial nomination list of hundreds.

