Twenty Third Win For Lady Comets

The Greenville Lady Comets took control from the start and rolled to a 59-32 win over the Central Cougars Tuesday night at home.

The GHS girls scored the first 13 points of the game and led by 18 at halftime. The lead was 20 or more for most of the second half.

Head Coach Kolin Dothager was elated with his team’s quick start.

Nancy Fritzsche had an outstanding game, scoring 27 points. Coach Dothager was impressed.

Madison Gerdes and Megan Hallemann scored 10 apiece foe the winners.

The Lady Comets are 23-1 for the season. They host Vandalia Thursday night. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.